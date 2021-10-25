Cowen slashes price target on Nokia Corporation [NOK] – find out why.

Nokia Corporation [NYSE: NOK] slipped around -0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.88 at the close of the session, down -1.18%. The company report on October 23, 2021 that INVESTOR ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Pursuing Arbitration for Robinhood Trading Restrictions; Traders with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Nokia Corporation stock is now 50.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NOK Stock saw the intraday high of $5.98 and lowest of $5.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.79, which means current price is +56.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.92M shares, NOK reached a trading volume of 18923358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nokia Corporation [NOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $7.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Nokia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $4.30 to $7.80. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Nokia Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 14.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has NOK stock performed recently?

Nokia Corporation [NOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, NOK shares gained by 5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.14 for Nokia Corporation [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.80, while it was recorded at 5.90 for the last single week of trading, and 5.03 for the last 200 days.

Nokia Corporation [NOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nokia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Nokia Corporation [NOK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Corporation go to 17.79%.

Insider trade positions for Nokia Corporation [NOK]

229 institutional holders increased their position in Nokia Corporation [NYSE:NOK] by around 161,335,793 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 78,849,892 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 219,325,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 459,511,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOK stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,171,909 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 6,071,316 shares during the same period.