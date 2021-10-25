Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] Revenue clocked in at $1.53 billion, up 33.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] jumped around 0.51 points on Friday, while shares priced at $21.29 at the close of the session, up 2.45%. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Coterra Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call for Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Coterra Energy Inc. (“Coterra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTRA) will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 8:30 AM CT (9:30 AM ET) to discuss third-quarter 2021 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce third-quarter 2021 results before the market opens on November 3.

Conference Call InformationDate: Wednesday, November 3, 2021Time: 9:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM CTDial-in (for callers in the U.S.): (866) 367-3053 Dial-in (for callers in Canada): (855) 669-9657Intl. dial-in: (412) 902-4216.

Coterra Energy Inc. stock is now 33.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTRA Stock saw the intraday high of $21.571 and lowest of $20.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.09, which means current price is +49.09% above from all time high which was touched on 10/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.82M shares, CTRA reached a trading volume of 6399981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $20 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $31, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on CTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 79.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CTRA stock performed recently?

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, CTRA shares gained by 10.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.49 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.95, while it was recorded at 20.95 for the last single week of trading, and 17.84 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.70 and a Gross Margin at +24.20. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.27.

Return on Total Capital for CTRA is now 6.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.69. Additionally, CTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] managed to generate an average of $398,666 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to 71.21%.

Insider trade positions for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]

There are presently around $16,785 million, or 50.60% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,892,678, which is approximately 4.508% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 64,417,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.33 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly -10.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coterra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 130,355,194 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 98,155,851 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 559,888,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 788,399,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,217,424 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 21,046,898 shares during the same period.