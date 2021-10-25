Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Revenue clocked in at $108.99 billion, up 3.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] price surged by 0.35 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on October 23, 2021 that Comcast Donates 1,200 Computers To Ohio County Schools Students, Community Partners In Wheeling.

North Wheeling Community Youth Center, Youth Services System, Inc. Also Receiving $15,000 Grants.

As part of the 10-year anniversary of Internet Essentials, the largest and most successful broadband adoption program in the country, Comcast announced it is donating 1,200 laptop computers and a total of $30,000 in grants to benefit low-income students and households served by Ohio County Schools, the North Wheeling Community Youth Center and Youth Services System, Inc. of Wheeling.

A sum of 14769698 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.46M shares. Comcast Corporation shares reached a high of $54.35 and dropped to a low of $53.50 until finishing in the latest session at $54.22.

The one-year CMCSA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.76. The average equity rating for CMCSA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $66.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CMCSA stock. On July 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CMCSA shares from 70 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CMCSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.31 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.26, while it was recorded at 54.08 for the last single week of trading, and 55.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comcast Corporation Fundamentals:

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CMCSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 18.49%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $208,903 million, or 85.30% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 391,480,518, which is approximately 1.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 317,588,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.22 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $12.26 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly 2.927% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,215 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 126,453,516 shares. Additionally, 911 investors decreased positions by around 134,479,424 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 3,591,948,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,852,881,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,670,043 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 20,394,758 shares during the same period.