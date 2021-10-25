Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [BENE] is 16.32% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: BENE] price surged by 15.63 percent to reach at $1.58.

A sum of 60365187 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 41.53K shares. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. shares reached a high of $18.90 and dropped to a low of $10.12 until finishing in the latest session at $11.69.

Guru’s Opinion on Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [BENE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

BENE Stock Performance Analysis:

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [BENE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.97. With this latest performance, BENE shares gained by 16.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.80% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BENE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 97.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 98.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 95.30 for Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [BENE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.08, while it was recorded at 10.42 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [BENE] Insider Position Details

15 institutional holders increased their position in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:BENE] by around 1,645,652 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 420,294 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 9,050,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,116,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BENE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 945,577 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 387,081 shares during the same period.