Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] is -13.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] closed the trading session at $19.48 on 10/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.425, while the highest price level was $20.05. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Pueblo Viejo Progresses Life-Extension Project.

All amounts expressed in US Dollars.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) –– Barrick Gold Corporation’s Pueblo Viejo mine is continuing to advance a plant expansion and tailings storage facility project designed to extend its life to 2040 and beyond, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said here.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.40 percent and weekly performance of 1.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.68M shares, GOLD reached to a volume of 19804029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $28.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, GOLD shares gained by 6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.15 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.15, while it was recorded at 19.33 for the last single week of trading, and 21.12 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.31 and a Gross Margin at +37.36. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.56.

Return on Total Capital for GOLD is now 12.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.09. Additionally, GOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to -7.20%.

There are presently around $19,122 million, or 72.10% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 88,893,632, which is approximately 0.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 59,161,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.12 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly 20.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 92,204,959 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 84,393,445 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 805,032,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 981,630,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,227,706 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 9,487,362 shares during the same period.