Atlantic Equities lifts DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE: DIDI] closed the trading session at $9.19 on 10/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.02, while the highest price level was $9.55. The company report on September 7, 2021 that FINAL DEADLINE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or "the Company") (NYSE:DIDI) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in June 2021 (the "IPO"), or between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.01 percent and weekly performance of 11.26 percent. The stock has performed 12.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.49M shares, DIDI reached to a volume of 26012082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for DiDi Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiDi Global Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75.

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.26.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.87 for DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.27, while it was recorded at 8.88 for the last single week of trading.

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.73 and a Gross Margin at +7.91. DiDi Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.42.

Return on Total Capital for DIDI is now -10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.28. Additionally, DIDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 159.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 138.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] managed to generate an average of -$95,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.DiDi Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in DiDi Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE:DIDI] by around 406,168,210 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 15,109 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 23,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,206,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIDI stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 406,139,954 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 14,216 shares during the same period.