Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] Revenue clocked in at $21.63 billion, up 57.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] price surged by 1.94 percent to reach at $2.59. The company report on October 18, 2021 that Applied Materials Unveils eBeam Metrology System that Enables a New Playbook for Patterning Advanced Logic and Memory Chips.

’s leading-edge chip designs require a new class of metrology that goes beyond optical target-based approximation, statistical sampling and single-layer control.

PROVision® 3E system combines nanometer resolution, high speed and through-layer imaging to give engineers the millions of datapoints they need to correctly pattern the most advanced chip designs.

A sum of 10698293 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.89M shares. Applied Materials Inc. shares reached a high of $141.56 and dropped to a low of $134.51 until finishing in the latest session at $135.93.

The one-year AMAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.34. The average equity rating for AMAT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $162.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $160, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on AMAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 29.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

AMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, AMAT shares dropped by -3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.32, while it was recorded at 134.23 for the last single week of trading, and 127.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.32 and a Gross Margin at +44.58. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.04.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 29.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.95. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] managed to generate an average of $150,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

AMAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 26.90%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $96,203 million, or 80.90% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,525,390, which is approximately 0.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,481,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.99 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.47 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 776 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 34,083,665 shares. Additionally, 703 investors decreased positions by around 57,188,293 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 616,465,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 707,737,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,948,007 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 6,889,126 shares during the same period.