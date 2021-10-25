Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell -23.65% so far this year. What now?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] price surged by 0.16 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Alibaba Group Kicks Off 2021 11.11 Global Shopping Festival.

Global event focuses on sustainability, inclusiveness.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA; HKEX: 9988) officially kicked off its 13th annual 11.11 Global Shopping Festival (“11.11” or “Festival”) with an emphasis on sustainability and inclusiveness.

A sum of 20740137 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 26.91M shares. Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares reached a high of $182.09 and dropped to a low of $175.81 until finishing in the latest session at $177.70.

The one-year BABA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.62. The average equity rating for BABA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $267.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $300 to $240. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $192, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Sell rating on BABA stock. On July 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BABA shares from 300 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 5.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for BABA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.77. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 17.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.71 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.60, while it was recorded at 175.22 for the last single week of trading, and 211.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alibaba Group Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.74 and a Gross Margin at +39.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.96.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.35. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] managed to generate an average of $683,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BABA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 16.41%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $119,969 million, or 27.00% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,479,580, which is approximately -32.327% of the company’s market cap and around 10.18% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 30,501,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.42 billion in BABA stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $4.36 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly -3.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 903 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 57,885,116 shares. Additionally, 896 investors decreased positions by around 298,370,270 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 318,868,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 675,123,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,370,618 shares, while 226 institutional investors sold positions of 26,927,912 shares during the same period.