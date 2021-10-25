Alcoa Corporation [AA] Stock trading around $49.25 per share: What’s Next?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.05%. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Alcoa to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 9, 2021.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, with discussions that will include Alcoa’s markets, operations, strategies, current and future technologies, and capital allocation, including the previously announced capital returns program.

Participating in the Investor Day will be Alcoa President and Chief Executive Office Roy Harvey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer William Oplinger, and other members of Alcoa’s Executive Leadership Team.

Over the last 12 months, AA stock rose by 260.54%. The one-year Alcoa Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.8. The average equity rating for AA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.99 billion, with 187.00 million shares outstanding and 184.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, AA stock reached a trading volume of 7426854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $55.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $51 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 52.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alcoa Corporation [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.05. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 260.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.62 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.24, while it was recorded at 52.53 for the last single week of trading, and 36.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alcoa Corporation Fundamentals:

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Alcoa Corporation [AA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,001 million, or 79.50% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,437,070, which is approximately -3.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,239,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $405.79 million in AA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $372.92 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly -10.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

231 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 27,988,251 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 32,987,774 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 81,177,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,153,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,558,726 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,701,010 shares during the same period.