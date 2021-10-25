Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] is 30.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] gained 0.41% on the last trading session, reaching $119.82 price per share at the time. The company report on October 21, 2021 that AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO Processors Selected for Next-Generation NVIDIA GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming Platform.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO processors will help power the new GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership tier from NVIDIA. Driven by AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors, the new GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership gives next-generation cloud gaming experiences to players everywhere.

NVIDIA’s GeForce SuperPods harness the class-leading performance of AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO with unparalleled core counts and high-frequency clock speeds to support over 39 petaflops of graphics performance. Each processor also features 128 PCIe® Gen 4 lanes, industry-leading connectivity, and unmatched memory bandwidth1 to ensure GeForce NOW RTX 3080 members have the technology required for a smooth, reliable experience.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. represents 1.22 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $145.17 billion with the latest information. AMD stock price has been found in the range of $118.37 to $121.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 62.20M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 38817320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $117.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $100 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $130, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMD stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 135 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 58.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.87. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 12.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.63 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.39, while it was recorded at 117.66 for the last single week of trading, and 91.33 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.02 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 27.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $197,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 32.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $98,702 million, or 69.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,500,198, which is approximately 0.559% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,529,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.25 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.27 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -4.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 804 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 66,648,355 shares. Additionally, 476 investors decreased positions by around 74,675,759 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 682,429,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 823,753,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 210 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,511,318 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 4,165,056 shares during the same period.