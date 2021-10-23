VEREIT Inc. [VER] Stock trading around $50.05 per share: What’s Next?

VEREIT Inc. [NYSE: VER] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.58%. The company report on October 15, 2021 that VEREIT® Announces October Common Stock Dividend.

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) (“VEREIT” or the “Company”) announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.154 per common share for the month of October, which represents one-third of its prior quarterly dividend. This dividend will be payable on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 2, 2021 (the “Record Date”), only if the merger with Realty Income Corporation has not closed prior to the Record Date. VEREIT expects to continue declaring dividends on a monthly basis until the closing of the merger with Realty Income Corporation.

About VEREITVEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.5 billion including approximately 3,900 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT’s business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about VEREIT can be found through social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

Over the last 12 months, VER stock rose by 50.30%. The one-year VEREIT Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.37. The average equity rating for VER stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.44 billion, with 231.12 million shares outstanding and 228.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, VER stock reached a trading volume of 2185925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VEREIT Inc. [VER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VER shares is $48.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VER stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for VEREIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $45 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for VEREIT Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEREIT Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for VER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for VER in the course of the last twelve months was 33.43.

VER Stock Performance Analysis:

VEREIT Inc. [VER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, VER shares gained by 5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.06 for VEREIT Inc. [VER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.53, while it was recorded at 49.54 for the last single week of trading, and 44.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VEREIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEREIT Inc. [VER] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.77 and a Gross Margin at +50.49. VEREIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.32.

Return on Total Capital for VER is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEREIT Inc. [VER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.97. Additionally, VER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEREIT Inc. [VER] managed to generate an average of $1,257,050 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

VER Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEREIT Inc. go to 5.00%.

VEREIT Inc. [VER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,715 million, or 95.40% of VER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VER stocks are: COHEN & STEERS, INC. with ownership of 36,794,210, which is approximately 3.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,758,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in VER stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $923.05 million in VER stock with ownership of nearly -1.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEREIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in VEREIT Inc. [NYSE:VER] by around 29,558,757 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 34,645,128 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 149,881,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,085,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VER stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,517,137 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,507,021 shares during the same period.