Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell -19.89% so far this year. What now?

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] closed the trading session at $22.23 on 10/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.30, while the highest price level was $22.25. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Leslie’s, Inc. Publishes Inaugural ESG Report.

Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, has released its inaugural Environmental, Social, & Governance (“ESG”) Report. The report highlights Leslie’s priorities and initiatives on environmental stewardship, social commitments, corporate governance, and community service.

“This past year has been a testament to our adaptability, resiliency, and dedication. We have been unwavering in our efforts to support the health, safety, and wellbeing of our Leslie’s customers and associates while demonstrating how ESG is core to how we operate and make decisions,” said Michael Egeck, Chief Executive Officer and Director. “It is with great pleasure that we share the full range of our ESG strategy in our inaugural report. We look forward to continuing to evolve our ESG practices and further positioning Leslie’s for long-term success.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.89 percent and weekly performance of 6.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, LESL reached to a volume of 2214022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $32.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on LESL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 37.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

LESL stock trade performance evaluation

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.41. With this latest performance, LESL shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.60% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.03 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.27, while it was recorded at 20.93 for the last single week of trading, and 25.24 for the last 200 days.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.18 and a Gross Margin at +41.42. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.27.

Return on Total Capital for LESL is now 34.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.98. Additionally, LESL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 251.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 171.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] managed to generate an average of $15,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 32.80%.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,903 million, or 96.30% of LESL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with ownership of 42,679,554, which is approximately -25.104% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,716,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.45 million in LESL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $213.39 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly 156.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 42,921,792 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 19,488,436 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 113,162,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,572,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,602,314 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,731,733 shares during the same period.