Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] moved down -3.74: Why It’s Important

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] closed the trading session at $8.75 on 10/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.69, while the highest price level was $9.1571. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Joby Aviation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing, announced that Executive Chairman, Paul Sciarra, and CFO, Matt Field, will attend the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference on Friday, September 10th. The Company’s fireside chat presentation will be hosted at 12:45 PM ET. A webcast of the event will be available here.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.31 percent and weekly performance of -6.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, JOBY reached to a volume of 2166470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

JOBY stock trade performance evaluation

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.32. With this latest performance, JOBY shares dropped by -9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.32% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.00 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.80, while it was recorded at 8.83 for the last single week of trading, and 10.58 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $442 million, or 15.00% of JOBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 7,677,200, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.50% of the total institutional ownership; 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,444,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.64 million in JOBY stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $37.79 million in JOBY stock with ownership of nearly -0.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE:JOBY] by around 18,559,573 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 6,480,513 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 25,491,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,531,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOBY stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,656,113 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,750,944 shares during the same period.