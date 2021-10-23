Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] is -28.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Healthcare Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HCSG] traded at a high on 10/21/21, posting a 0.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.08. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Reports Q3 2021 Results.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) (the “Company”) reported for the three months ended September 30, 2021 revenue of $415.6 million and net income of $9.5 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted common share. The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share, the 73rd consecutive increase since the initiation of dividend payments in 2003.

Ted Wahl, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our third quarter results reflect the impact of the supply chain disruption, labor availability, and significant inflation in the cost of goods that many industries have experienced. Further, the Delta variant surge, vaccine mandates and a broad workforce exit had an adverse impact on nursing homes and contributed to rapid inflation during the quarter. Despite these challenges, we remained steadfast in our commitment to supporting our customers in caring for their patients and residents, and our entire team rallied together in this effort. I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication our employees demonstrated this quarter, particularly in the current environment.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2123590 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Healthcare Services Group Inc. stands at 5.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.30%.

The market cap for HCSG stock reached $1.53 billion, with 75.00 million shares outstanding and 74.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 974.69K shares, HCSG reached a trading volume of 2123590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCSG shares is $29.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthcare Services Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Services Group Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCSG in the course of the last twelve months was 17.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.67. With this latest performance, HCSG shares dropped by -18.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.63 for Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.16, while it was recorded at 21.82 for the last single week of trading, and 28.77 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.14 and a Gross Margin at +15.77. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.61.

Return on Total Capital for HCSG is now 21.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.47. Additionally, HCSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] managed to generate an average of $2,233 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthcare Services Group Inc. go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]

There are presently around $1,601 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCSG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,416,514, which is approximately -1.021% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,716,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.95 million in HCSG stocks shares; and RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC, currently with $106.62 million in HCSG stock with ownership of nearly 3.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HCSG] by around 3,166,838 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 3,700,595 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 72,858,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,725,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCSG stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 517,684 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 374,064 shares during the same period.