eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] stock Initiated by Berenberg analyst, price target now $53

eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPI] surged by $2.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $53.80 during the day while it closed the day at $51.06. The company report on October 21, 2021 that eXp Realty to Host EXPCON in Las Vegas and eXp World.

Event features tennis great Venus Williams, two-time Emmy winner Mario Lopez and ‘Undercover Billionaire’ entrepreneurs Glenn Stearns and Grant Cardone.

eXp Realty®, the fastest-growing global real estate tech brokerage and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), will hold its 12th annual EXPCON event in Las Vegas Nov. 9-11, 2021. This premier industry event is curated for eXp Realty brokers and agents and is open to prospective real estate professionals interested in learning more about the company.

eXp World Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 7.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXPI stock has inclined by 36.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 48.17% and gained 61.79% year-on date.

The market cap for EXPI stock reached $7.34 billion, with 145.59 million shares outstanding and 67.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, EXPI reached a trading volume of 2113564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPI shares is $66.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for eXp World Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for eXp World Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eXp World Holdings Inc. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

EXPI stock trade performance evaluation

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.07. With this latest performance, EXPI shares gained by 5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.27 for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.37, while it was recorded at 49.09 for the last single week of trading, and 43.68 for the last 200 days.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.88. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.73.

Return on Total Capital for EXPI is now 31.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.61. Additionally, EXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] managed to generate an average of $34,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 10.62.eXp World Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eXp World Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,582 million, or 21.60% of EXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,323,730, which is approximately 9.797% of the company’s market cap and around 53.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,047,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.65 million in EXPI stocks shares; and INTEGRATED ADVISORS NETWORK LLC, currently with $101.52 million in EXPI stock with ownership of nearly 248.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eXp World Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPI] by around 6,042,457 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 4,683,282 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 20,249,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,975,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 928,830 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,406,438 shares during the same period.