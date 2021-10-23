Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] moved down -2.05: Why It’s Important

Check-Cap Ltd. [NASDAQ: CHEK] closed the trading session at $0.93 on 10/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.89, while the highest price level was $0.98. The company report on October 18, 2021 that Check-Cap Announces Expansion of Manufacturing Capacity and Production Line to Support U.S. Pivotal Study Initiation.

Check-Cap Ltd. (the “Company” or “Check-Cap”) (NASDAQ: CHEK), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly, preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer (CRC), announced the expansion of C-Scan’s manufacturing capacity and on-premise production line, as well as the remediation of technical issues from a single source supplier. The significant expansion of the Company’s production line is intended to support its U.S. pivotal study, expected to commence towards the end of Q1 2022.

“We are pleased to report the significant progress made to improve supply chain and quality infrastructure, accompanied by further strengthening of our qualified team, to support our U.S. pivotal study needs,” said Alex Ovadia, chief executive officer of Check-Cap. “We continue to advance towards our critical goal of initiating the U.S. pivotal study by the end of March 2022 and are focused on accelerating the optimization of C-Scan’s functionality and patient experience through additional clinical data collection at Israeli sites. We are committed to bringing this much-needed CRC prep-less screening modality as soon as practically possible to the many people in need of a patient-friendly option for the detection of precancerous polyps.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 102.28 percent and weekly performance of 12.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 932.08K shares, CHEK reached to a volume of 2146941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for Check-Cap Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $5.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Check-Cap Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CHEK stock. On September 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for CHEK shares from 6 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Check-Cap Ltd. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

CHEK stock trade performance evaluation

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.87. With this latest performance, CHEK shares dropped by -9.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9588, while it was recorded at 0.8777 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3935 for the last 200 days.

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CHEK is now -118.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -120.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.38. Additionally, CHEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] managed to generate an average of -$213,015 per employee.Check-Cap Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 11.30% of CHEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHEK stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 2,613,750, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.71% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,140,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 million in CHEK stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.46 million in CHEK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Check-Cap Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Check-Cap Ltd. [NASDAQ:CHEK] by around 4,292,130 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 429,434 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 198,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,920,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHEK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,274,781 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 209,073 shares during the same period.