X Financial [XYF] Stock trading around $6.09 per share: What’s Next?

X Financial [NYSE: XYF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 41.96%. The company report on August 10, 2021 that X Financial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the “Company” or “we”), a leading online personal finance company in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, XYF stock rose by 128.09%. The average equity rating for XYF stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $331.72 million, with 55.13 million shares outstanding and 16.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 211.05K shares, XYF stock reached a trading volume of 2330327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on X Financial [XYF]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for X Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X Financial is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for XYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38.

XYF Stock Performance Analysis:

X Financial [XYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.96. With this latest performance, XYF shares gained by 42.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.02 for X Financial [XYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 5.27 for the last single week of trading, and 5.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into X Financial Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and X Financial [XYF] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.08 and a Gross Margin at +6.20. X Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.25.

Return on Total Capital for XYF is now -40.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, X Financial [XYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.85. Additionally, XYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, X Financial [XYF] managed to generate an average of -$414,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

XYF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for X Financial go to 29.31%.

X Financial [XYF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 2.80% of XYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XYF stocks are: AWH CAPITAL, L.P. with ownership of 320,000, which is approximately 4.413% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT HONG KONG LTD., holding 315,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 million in XYF stocks shares; and GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $1.92 million in XYF stock with ownership of nearly 0.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in X Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in X Financial [NYSE:XYF] by around 14,388 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 71,037 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,291,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,376,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XYF stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 858 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 29,250 shares during the same period.