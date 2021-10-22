why Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.54

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.24% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.81%. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Sunstone Hotel Investors Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the hospitality sector, announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after the market closes. Management will hold its quarterly conference call the next day, on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sunstonehotels.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website. Alternatively, interested parties may dial 1-844-915-4230 and reference Conference ID 2757771 to listen to the live call.

Over the last 12 months, SHO stock rose by 60.08%. The one-year Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.2. The average equity rating for SHO stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.72 billion, with 216.24 million shares outstanding and 215.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, SHO stock reached a trading volume of 1638708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $12.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on SHO stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SHO shares from 10 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

SHO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, SHO shares gained by 4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.87, while it was recorded at 12.37 for the last single week of trading, and 12.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. Fundamentals:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

SHO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,727 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,416,017, which is approximately 1.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,077,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.54 million in SHO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $167.58 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly 4.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

102 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 26,291,993 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 23,864,959 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 169,912,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,069,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,123,701 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 6,521,699 shares during the same period.