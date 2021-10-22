why Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $83.17

Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE: OMC] price plunged by -3.13 percent to reach at -$2.34. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Eddi Yang Returns to Ketchum as Chief Client and Operating Officer for Mainland China.

Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum announced the appointment of Eddi Yang as chief client and operating officer, China. Yang, a respected senior leader with more than 20 years of marketing and communications experience, rejoins Ketchum with responsibility for business growth, client relationships and talent development.

“Eddi’s return to Ketchum is a reflection of our significant evolution to a digital-first consultancy that was designed for the modern communications environment in China,” said Prince Zhang, CEO, Greater China, Ketchum. “She’s well recognized as a passionate, integrated marketer and communicator, and her proven leadership abilities in this innovative, fast-paced market will help propel forward our ability to deliver high-impact creative work that leads to meaningful sales results for our clients.”.

A sum of 2481195 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.54M shares. Omnicom Group Inc. shares reached a high of $74.88 and dropped to a low of $71.66 until finishing in the latest session at $72.39.

The one-year OMC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.96. The average equity rating for OMC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMC shares is $83.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Omnicom Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price from $45 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Omnicom Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnicom Group Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

OMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.35. With this latest performance, OMC shares dropped by -0.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.08 for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.75, while it was recorded at 75.31 for the last single week of trading, and 75.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Omnicom Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.01 and a Gross Margin at +15.75. Omnicom Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.18.

Return on Total Capital for OMC is now 15.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 237.32. Additionally, OMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 226.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] managed to generate an average of $14,749 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Omnicom Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

OMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicom Group Inc. go to 9.50%.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,354 million, or 93.50% of OMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,237,025, which is approximately 0.991% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,379,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in OMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $897.1 million in OMC stock with ownership of nearly 3.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omnicom Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 399 institutional holders increased their position in Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE:OMC] by around 19,140,622 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 16,798,147 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 162,349,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,287,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMC stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,634,306 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 8,028,435 shares during the same period.