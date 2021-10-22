why LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $73.71

LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ: LPSN] slipped around -3.83 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $53.45 at the close of the session, down -6.69%. The company report on October 13, 2021 that New report finds 83% of consumers worldwide would browse or buy products in messaging conversations.

Positive consumer sentiment toward AI-powered messaging has almost doubled in the last year.

LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, revealed the 2021 results from its Consumer Preferences for Conversational Commerce & AI report, providing a global outlook on how consumers view conversational commerce, customer care, and Conversational AI. The survey, which fielded responses from over 5,000 participants worldwide, found that consumers are looking to browse and buy through messaging now more than ever before.

LivePerson Inc. stock is now -14.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LPSN Stock saw the intraday high of $55.61 and lowest of $52.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.23, which means current price is +12.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 492.21K shares, LPSN reached a trading volume of 2326378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPSN shares is $73.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for LivePerson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for LivePerson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on LPSN stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LPSN shares from 65 to 79.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LivePerson Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPSN in the course of the last twelve months was 351.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

How has LPSN stock performed recently?

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.02. With this latest performance, LPSN shares dropped by -21.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.10 for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.48, while it was recorded at 57.55 for the last single week of trading, and 60.15 for the last 200 days.

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.37 and a Gross Margin at +67.09. LivePerson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.35.

Return on Total Capital for LPSN is now -10.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 226.02. Additionally, LPSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 223.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] managed to generate an average of -$89,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.LivePerson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LivePerson Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]

There are presently around $3,792 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPSN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,693,853, which is approximately 4.643% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,897,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $368.69 million in LPSN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $227.18 million in LPSN stock with ownership of nearly 4.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LivePerson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ:LPSN] by around 6,477,951 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 4,607,502 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 59,857,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,942,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPSN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 691,980 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,417,679 shares during the same period.