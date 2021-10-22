why Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.15

Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE: KRG] slipped around -0.68 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.18 at the close of the session, down -3.11%. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Kite Realty Group Shareholders and Retail Properties of America Stockholders Approve Merger.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG), a premier owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, and Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI), a first-class owner and operator of high-quality, open-air and mixed-use shopping centers, announced that KRG shareholders and RPAI stockholders approved all of the proposals necessary for the closing of the previously announced merger of RPAI into a subsidiary of KRG, with KRG continuing as the surviving public company.

At the special meeting of KRG shareholders, approximately 99.7% of the votes were cast for the approval of the issuance of common shares to RPAI stockholders in the merger, which represented approximately 88.0% of the outstanding shares of KRG common stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock is now 41.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KRG Stock saw the intraday high of $21.89 and lowest of $21.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.14, which means current price is +48.11% above from all time high which was touched on 06/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 853.95K shares, KRG reached a trading volume of 38453449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRG shares is $23.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Kite Realty Group Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on KRG stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KRG shares from 14 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kite Realty Group Trust is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRG in the course of the last twelve months was 48.38.

How has KRG stock performed recently?

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.29. With this latest performance, KRG shares gained by 1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.18 for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.68, while it was recorded at 21.66 for the last single week of trading, and 20.04 for the last 200 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.82 and a Gross Margin at +26.57. Kite Realty Group Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.72.

Return on Total Capital for KRG is now 1.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.99. Additionally, KRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] managed to generate an average of -$141,796 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Insider trade positions for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]

There are presently around $1,738 million, or 99.70% of KRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,035,875, which is approximately -1.641% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,551,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.03 million in KRG stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $121.05 million in KRG stock with ownership of nearly 2.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kite Realty Group Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE:KRG] by around 5,623,948 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 6,019,040 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 70,438,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,081,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRG stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,620,122 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,369,177 shares during the same period.