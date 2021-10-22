why Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.10

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] slipped around -0.32 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.00 at the close of the session, down -2.83%. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Equitrans Midstream Announces Quarterly Dividends.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.15 per common share and $0.4873 per share of Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock for the third quarter 2021. The dividends will be paid on November 12, 2021 to all applicable ETRN shareholders of record at the close of business on November 2, 2021.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock is now 36.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETRN Stock saw the intraday high of $11.34 and lowest of $10.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.52, which means current price is +76.57% above from all time high which was touched on 10/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, ETRN reached a trading volume of 2836913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETRN shares is $10.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $7, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on ETRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETRN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has ETRN stock performed recently?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, ETRN shares gained by 15.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.90 for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.69, while it was recorded at 11.23 for the last single week of trading, and 8.51 for the last 200 days.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

There are presently around $4,221 million, or 98.60% of ETRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETRN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 48,774,870, which is approximately 16.306% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,162,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $463.79 million in ETRN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $440.74 million in ETRN stock with ownership of nearly -11.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

147 institutional holders increased their position in Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE:ETRN] by around 47,893,041 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 44,298,276 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 291,531,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,722,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETRN stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,859,850 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 15,247,118 shares during the same period.