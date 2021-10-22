why Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.50

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.11% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.43%. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Axalta introduces annual wood color collection, Wood Vibes: Blossom.

Latest edition of industrial wood coatings color trends features soft neutral palettes inspired by nature.

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, introduced Wood Vibes: Blossom, the 2022 edition of its Industrial Wood Coatings color trends campaign, which focuses on home interior color trends, including wood finishing trends. The new collection is inspired by nature, centering on soft, neutral and soothing color palettes that will induce the feeling of comfort and well-being as the world continues to navigate through unprecedent events and consumers seek healing and harmony in the world.

Over the last 12 months, AXTA stock rose by 27.75%. The one-year Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.48. The average equity rating for AXTA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.51 billion, with 232.50 million shares outstanding and 229.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, AXTA stock reached a trading volume of 3920398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $39 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on AXTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

AXTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.43. With this latest performance, AXTA shares gained by 14.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.88 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.17, while it was recorded at 31.66 for the last single week of trading, and 30.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Fundamentals:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

AXTA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 20.20%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,309 million, or 99.80% of AXTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,248,525, which is approximately 4.602% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,003,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $492.42 million in AXTA stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $419.57 million in AXTA stock with ownership of nearly 24.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

186 institutional holders increased their position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA] by around 43,225,557 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 50,209,952 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 129,262,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,697,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTA stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,644,794 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 20,524,349 shares during the same period.