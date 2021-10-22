why ABB Ltd [ABB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.16

ABB Ltd [NYSE: ABB] plunged by -$2.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $33.03 during the day while it closed the day at $32.86. The company report on October 21, 2021 that ABB: Q3 2021 Results.

Strong demand, supply chain constraints impacting revenues.

Orders $7.9 billion, +29%; comparable1 +26%.

ABB Ltd stock has also loss -4.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABB stock has declined by -10.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.27% and gained 17.53% year-on date.

The market cap for ABB stock reached $67.12 billion, with 2.02 billion shares outstanding and 1.87 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, ABB reached a trading volume of 3467586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ABB Ltd [ABB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABB shares is $38.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for ABB Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for ABB Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABB Ltd is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABB in the course of the last twelve months was 67.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ABB stock trade performance evaluation

ABB Ltd [ABB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.78. With this latest performance, ABB shares dropped by -6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.05 for ABB Ltd [ABB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.63, while it was recorded at 34.23 for the last single week of trading, and 33.39 for the last 200 days.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ABB Ltd [ABB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.17 and a Gross Margin at +30.28. ABB Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.13.

Return on Total Capital for ABB is now 9.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ABB Ltd [ABB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.41. Additionally, ABB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ABB Ltd [ABB] managed to generate an average of $2,613 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.ABB Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ABB Ltd [ABB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB Ltd go to 14.60%.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in ABB Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in ABB Ltd [NYSE:ABB] by around 10,104,893 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 7,235,431 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 83,961,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,301,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABB stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,260,514 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,489,366 shares during the same period.