Wall Street Analyst Resumed Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] price surged by 0.61 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through November 4, 2021.

A sum of 2965474 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.60M shares. Coeur Mining Inc. shares reached a high of $6.59 and dropped to a low of $6.46 until finishing in the latest session at $6.59.

The one-year CDE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.89. The average equity rating for CDE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $10.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDE in the course of the last twelve months was 693.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.40 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.52, while it was recorded at 6.38 for the last single week of trading, and 8.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coeur Mining Inc. Fundamentals:

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,089 million, or 72.10% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 25,587,379, which is approximately 8.876% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,245,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.6 million in CDE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $140.89 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly -4.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 20,087,680 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 12,182,020 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 133,055,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,325,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,239,782 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,653,482 shares during the same period.