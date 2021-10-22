Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] traded at a high on 10/21/21, posting a 1.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $54.11. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Ingersoll Rand to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Meeting on November 18.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, will now deliver its Thursday, November 18 investor and analyst meeting as a live virtual webcast beginning at 8 a.m. ET.

Vicente Reynal, president and chief executive officer, and Vikram Kini, chief financial officer, along with members of the senior management team, will share a series of presentations on the company’s long-term growth strategy, markets and technologies, capital allocation priorities and sustainable competitive advantages, including Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX), demand generation, M&A, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2403181 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at 1.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.03%.

The market cap for IR stock reached $22.63 billion, with 419.90 million shares outstanding and 388.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 2403181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $59.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on IR stock. On July 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IR shares from 56 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 27.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has IR stock performed recently?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.52. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.33 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.33, while it was recorded at 53.33 for the last single week of trading, and 49.06 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 17.52%.

Insider trade positions for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

There are presently around $22,163 million, or 99.00% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 60,579,618, which is approximately -4.754% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,707,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 billion in IR stocks shares; and KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., currently with $1.61 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly -33.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

267 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 43,116,431 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 27,522,806 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 338,952,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 409,591,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,920,595 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,525,209 shares during the same period.