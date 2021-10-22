Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Weidai Ltd. [WEI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Weidai Ltd. [NYSE: WEI] closed the trading session at $0.94 on 10/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.90, while the highest price level was $1.14. The company report on September 25, 2021 that Weidai Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price on August 31, 2021.

Weidai Ltd. (the “Company” or “Weidai”) (NYSE: WEI), a leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China, announced that it has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) dated August 31, 2021, notifying Weidai that it is below compliance standards due to the trading price of its American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”).

Pursuant to NYSE rule 802.01C, a company will be considered to be below compliance standards if the average closing price of a security as reported on the consolidated tape is less than US$1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Once notified, the company must bring its share price and average share price back above US$1.00 by six months following receipt of the notification. The company can regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period the company has a closing share price of at least US$1.00 and an average closing share price of at least US$1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. In the event that at the expiration of the six-month cure period, both a US$1.00 closing share price on the last trading day of the cure period and a US$1.00 average closing share price over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of the cure period are not attained, the NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.02 percent and weekly performance of 18.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 287.97K shares, WEI reached to a volume of 5324438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weidai Ltd. [WEI]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Weidai Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Weidai Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weidai Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36.

WEI stock trade performance evaluation

Weidai Ltd. [WEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.71. With this latest performance, WEI shares gained by 16.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.66 for Weidai Ltd. [WEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8348, while it was recorded at 0.8350 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2061 for the last 200 days.

Weidai Ltd. [WEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weidai Ltd. [WEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.23 and a Gross Margin at +47.52. Weidai Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.73.

Return on Total Capital for WEI is now -19.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weidai Ltd. [WEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.78. Additionally, WEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weidai Ltd. [WEI] managed to generate an average of -$43,341 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Weidai Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Weidai Ltd. [WEI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Weidai Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Weidai Ltd. [NYSE:WEI] by around 129,561 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 328,096 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 283,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 115,934 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 323,680 shares during the same period.