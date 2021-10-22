Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ: VUZI] price surged by 3.61 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Vuzix Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update.

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will host a conference call regarding its third quarter 2021 operating results at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET), November 8, 2021.

To join the live conference call, please dial 877-709-8150 (U.S. and Canadian callers) or 201-689-8354 (international callers outside of the U.S. and Canada) 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call time. Participants can also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

A sum of 1644887 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.59M shares. Vuzix Corporation shares reached a high of $10.79 and dropped to a low of $10.20 until finishing in the latest session at $10.61.

The average equity rating for VUZI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Vuzix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Vuzix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $13, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on VUZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vuzix Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for VUZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

VUZI Stock Performance Analysis:

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.68. With this latest performance, VUZI shares dropped by -5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VUZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.90 for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.41, while it was recorded at 10.14 for the last single week of trading, and 16.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vuzix Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.52 and a Gross Margin at -4.58. Vuzix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.01.

Return on Total Capital for VUZI is now -50.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.14. Additionally, VUZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] managed to generate an average of -$185,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Vuzix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 45.80 and a Current Ratio set at 48.30.

VUZI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VUZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vuzix Corporation go to 20.00%.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $247 million, or 43.10% of VUZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VUZI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,322,093, which is approximately 107.392% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,922,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.62 million in VUZI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $31.2 million in VUZI stock with ownership of nearly 19.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vuzix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ:VUZI] by around 10,547,664 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 8,285,977 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 4,453,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,286,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VUZI stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,538,455 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,367,402 shares during the same period.