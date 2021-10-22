Wall Street Analyst Downgrade America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. What else is Wall St. saying

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: AMX] closed the trading session at $17.18 on 10/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.007, while the highest price level was $17.61. The company report on September 29, 2021 that América Móvil and Liberty Latin America to Combine Their Chilean Operations.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) and América Móvil S.A.B. de C.V. (“América Móvil” or “AMX”) (BMV: AMX, NYSE: AMX and AMOV) announced an agreement to combine their respective Chilean operations, VTR and Claro Chile, to form a 50:50 joint venture (the “JV”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.16 percent and weekly performance of -2.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, AMX reached to a volume of 3541584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $20.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.50, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on AMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AMX stock trade performance evaluation

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, AMX shares dropped by -5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.57 for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.11, while it was recorded at 17.80 for the last single week of trading, and 15.49 for the last 200 days.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.72 and a Gross Margin at +37.59. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.61.

Return on Total Capital for AMX is now 16.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 294.52. Additionally, AMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 225.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] managed to generate an average of $250,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. go to 25.90%.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:AMX] by around 16,141,016 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 16,986,623 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 174,625,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,753,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,326,501 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,304,641 shares during the same period.