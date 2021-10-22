Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $247

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] traded at a high on 10/21/21, posting a 1.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $231.28. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Union Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) reported 2021 third quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.57 per diluted share. This compares to $1.4 billion, or $2.01 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2020.

“The Union Pacific team successfully navigated global supply chain disruptions, a major bridge outage, and additional weather events to produce strong quarterly revenue growth and financial results,” said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “In the quarter, the team delivered solid core pricing gains, leveraged business development to produce a positive business mix, and generated productivity to offset flat volume. We also set a quarterly record for fuel consumption rate as we continue to make strides towards our goal to reduce our absolute greenhouse gas emissions. As we close out 2021, we are committed to improving our safety performance and service product to support our customers and the broader supply chain to handle the strong demand for freight transportation.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3354814 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Union Pacific Corporation stands at 1.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.88%.

The market cap for UNP stock reached $148.26 billion, with 658.50 million shares outstanding and 650.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 3354814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $251.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $240 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $242 to $250, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on UNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 4.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 46.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has UNP stock performed recently?

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.49. With this latest performance, UNP shares gained by 16.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.37 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 214.02, while it was recorded at 227.23 for the last single week of trading, and 216.49 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.11 and a Gross Margin at +46.99. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.38.

Return on Total Capital for UNP is now 17.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.08. Additionally, UNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] managed to generate an average of $172,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 15.63%.

Insider trade positions for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

There are presently around $119,114 million, or 79.90% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,836,709, which is approximately -0.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,795,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.36 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.39 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -1.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,036 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 17,753,022 shares. Additionally, 861 investors decreased positions by around 25,628,664 shares, while 376 investors held positions by with 471,639,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 515,020,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,939,417 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 3,285,572 shares during the same period.