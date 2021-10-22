UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell -26.16% so far this year. What now?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] slipped around -0.75 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $50.95 at the close of the session, down -1.45%. The company report on October 13, 2021 that UiPath Announces Partnership with Snowflake to Power Robotic Process Automation Analytics in the Cloud.

Enables customers to perform long-term historical analysis to scale their automation journeys to the next level.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, that integrates UiPath Insights with Snowflake’s platform. UiPath Insights is a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) analytics solution that measures, reports, and aligns enterprise automation operations with strategic business outcomes. This combined offering of UiPath with Snowflake’s compute, elastic scaling, and enterprise-grade secure data sharing capabilities provides customers with faster data processing, while enabling them to perform long-term historical analysis to scale their automation journeys.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 2860017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $72.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Summit Insights raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

How has PATH stock performed recently?

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.92% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.92, while it was recorded at 50.87 for the last single week of trading.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.16 and a Gross Margin at +89.16. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings analysis for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 35.00%.

Insider trade positions for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

There are presently around $8,079 million, or 55.40% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,377,090, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 11,875,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $605.08 million in PATH stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $577.38 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 157,746,028 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 47,418 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 773,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,566,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 221 new institutional investments in for a total of 157,707,114 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 47,398 shares during the same period.