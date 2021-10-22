The Mosaic Company [MOS] moved down -0.71: Why It’s Important

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] slipped around -0.3 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $42.17 at the close of the session, down -0.71%. The company report on October 21, 2021 that The Mosaic Company: MOSAIC ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.075 PER SHARE.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2021.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic’s Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company’s Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

The Mosaic Company stock is now 83.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MOS Stock saw the intraday high of $42.26 and lowest of $41.262 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.24, which means current price is +81.61% above from all time high which was touched on 10/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 3913381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $40.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $50 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $52, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on MOS stock. On August 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MOS shares from 37 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 27.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has MOS stock performed recently?

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 27.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.74 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.15, while it was recorded at 41.96 for the last single week of trading, and 32.58 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for The Mosaic Company [MOS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Mosaic Company [MOS]

There are presently around $12,127 million, or 79.60% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,808,368, which is approximately 2.069% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,966,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $932.2 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly 64.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

305 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 45,072,825 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 33,387,675 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 209,107,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,568,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,095,041 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 13,609,963 shares during the same period.