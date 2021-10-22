The Benchmark Company lifts NCR Corporation [NCR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NCR Corporation [NYSE: NCR] closed the trading session at $42.90 on 10/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.67, while the highest price level was $43.57. The company report on October 13, 2021 that PenFed Credit Union Expands Partnership with NCR’s Cardtronics to Provide Members Cash Deposit Capability through Allpoint ATMs.

The partnership adds over 1,200 convenient locations where members can make cash deposits.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider, announced that PenFed Credit Union, America’s second-largest federal credit union, is expanding its long-standing relationship with NCR and its newly acquired Cardtronics business to provide 2.4 million PenFed members cash deposit capabilities at more than 1,200 Allpoint ATMs. Cash deposits at ATMs add another layer of convenience as over 85% of PenFed member transactions occur online. Adding cash deposits at premium retail locations enables members to make convenient deposits near where they live, work, and shop. NCR plans to have over 1,800 cash deposit-enabled ATMs deployed in the largest and fastest-growing markets by the end of the year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.19 percent and weekly performance of 3.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, NCR reached to a volume of 1655496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NCR Corporation [NCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCR shares is $53.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for NCR Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $25 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for NCR Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on NCR stock. On September 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NCR shares from 23 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NCR Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

NCR stock trade performance evaluation

NCR Corporation [NCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, NCR shares gained by 14.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for NCR Corporation [NCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.23, while it was recorded at 42.96 for the last single week of trading, and 41.28 for the last 200 days.

NCR Corporation [NCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NCR Corporation [NCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.35 and a Gross Margin at +26.13. NCR Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.11.

Return on Total Capital for NCR is now 8.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NCR Corporation [NCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 282.06. Additionally, NCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 345.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NCR Corporation [NCR] managed to generate an average of -$194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.NCR Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NCR Corporation [NCR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR Corporation go to 4.00%.

NCR Corporation [NCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,196 million, or 93.10% of NCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,392,908, which is approximately 2.733% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,607,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $455.05 million in NCR stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $259.78 million in NCR stock with ownership of nearly -3.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NCR Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in NCR Corporation [NYSE:NCR] by around 16,661,548 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 16,304,220 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 88,160,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,125,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCR stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,348,081 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,746,496 shares during the same period.