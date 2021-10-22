TC Energy Corporation [TRP] Is Currently 1.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

TC Energy Corporation [NYSE: TRP] closed the trading session at $55.15 on 10/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $54.25, while the highest price level was $55.20. The company report on October 19, 2021 that TC Energy to issue third quarter results on Nov. 5.

News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) will hold a teleconference and webcast on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 to discuss its third quarter financial results, which will be released pre-market.

François Poirier, TC Energy President and Chief Executive Officer; Joel Hunter, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer; and other members of the executive leadership team will discuss the financial results and Company developments at 9 a.m. MDT / 11 a.m. EDT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.44 percent and weekly performance of 6.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, TRP reached to a volume of 1636235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TC Energy Corporation [TRP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRP shares is $54.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TC Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for TC Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC Energy Corporation is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRP in the course of the last twelve months was 59.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

TRP stock trade performance evaluation

TC Energy Corporation [TRP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.90. With this latest performance, TRP shares gained by 14.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.47 for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.97, while it was recorded at 53.90 for the last single week of trading, and 47.97 for the last 200 days.

TC Energy Corporation [TRP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC Energy Corporation [TRP] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.93 and a Gross Margin at +49.60. TC Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.97.

Return on Total Capital for TRP is now 6.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TC Energy Corporation [TRP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.38. Additionally, TRP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TC Energy Corporation [TRP] managed to generate an average of $633,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.TC Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TC Energy Corporation [TRP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TC Energy Corporation go to 5.81%.

TC Energy Corporation [TRP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,831 million, or 60.20% of TRP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRP stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 87,162,434, which is approximately 0.201% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 42,623,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in TRP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.04 billion in TRP stock with ownership of nearly 1.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TC Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in TC Energy Corporation [NYSE:TRP] by around 43,836,082 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 46,801,396 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 595,331,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 685,969,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRP stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,565,981 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,903,195 shares during the same period.