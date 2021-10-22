Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] moved up 0.89: Why It’s Important

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE: IPOF] traded at a high on 10/21/21, posting a 0.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.20. The company report on May 29, 2021 that Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Receives Expected Notice from the NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report.

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled “Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (‘SPACs’)” (the “SEC Staff Statement”). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entities Own Equity, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (“the Company”) was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.

On May 25, 2021, the Company received a notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “Exchange”) indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed the Form 10-Q with the SEC, the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the “Listing Rule”). The Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the SEC.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2473756 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stands at 1.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.40%.

The market cap for IPOF stock reached $1.47 billion, with 143.75 million shares outstanding and 115.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, IPOF reached a trading volume of 2473756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has IPOF stock performed recently?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, IPOF shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.20% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.21 for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.08, while it was recorded at 10.12 for the last single week of trading, and 11.14 for the last 200 days.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]

66 institutional holders increased their position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE:IPOF] by around 19,158,558 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 5,388,208 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 31,576,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,123,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPOF stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,855,407 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,428,721 shares during the same period.