Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] moved up 3.83: Why It’s Important

Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SFT] gained 3.83% on the last trading session, reaching $7.05 price per share at the time. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Shift Appoints Experienced Ecommerce Leader Jeff Clementz as President.

Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, announced that Jeff Clementz, recent SVP, GM of Walmart US Marketplace and Partner Operations, will be appointed as Shift’s President, effective Oct. 1, 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a proven leader with a strong vision and aptitude for execution at this pivotal moment,” said George Arison, Shift’s Co-CEO and Co-Founder. “Jeff’s experience scaling Walmart’s massive ecommerce marketplace business and deep understanding of financial services will be instrumental in helping us drive sustainable growth for years to come.”.

Shift Technologies Inc. represents 78.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $596.08 million with the latest information. SFT stock price has been found in the range of $6.76 to $7.1688.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, SFT reached a trading volume of 2650572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Shift Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Shift Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on SFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift Technologies Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

Trading performance analysis for SFT stock

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, SFT shares dropped by -7.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.61 for Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.35, while it was recorded at 6.90 for the last single week of trading, and 8.16 for the last 200 days.

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Shift Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]

There are presently around $295 million, or 58.20% of SFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,071,368, which is approximately 13.815% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,001,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.26 million in SFT stocks shares; and JEFFERIES GROUP LLC, currently with $34.72 million in SFT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

67 institutional holders increased their position in Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SFT] by around 17,903,189 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 6,543,173 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 17,327,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,774,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,082,112 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 4,401,821 shares during the same period.