RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] is 3.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] jumped around 0.34 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.70 at the close of the session, up 2.37%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that RLJ Lodging Trust Sets Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the markets close on November 4, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call on November 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The Company recommends that you dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3982 or (201) 493-6780 for international participants and requesting RLJ Lodging Trust’s third quarter earnings conference call.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock is now 3.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RLJ Stock saw the intraday high of $14.71 and lowest of $14.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.51, which means current price is +14.84% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 918.77K shares, RLJ reached a trading volume of 2999617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLJ shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price from $14 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for RLJ Lodging Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLJ Lodging Trust is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98.

How has RLJ stock performed recently?

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, RLJ shares gained by 1.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.32 for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.52, while it was recorded at 14.71 for the last single week of trading, and 14.98 for the last 200 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.04 and a Gross Margin at -43.84. RLJ Lodging Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.50.

Return on Total Capital for RLJ is now -4.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.64. Additionally, RLJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] managed to generate an average of -$5,253,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLJ Lodging Trust go to -9.10%.

Insider trade positions for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

There are presently around $2,273 million, or 94.50% of RLJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,808,409, which is approximately 0.808% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,210,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $326.5 million in RLJ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $274.22 million in RLJ stock with ownership of nearly -2.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RLJ Lodging Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE:RLJ] by around 7,506,951 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 9,566,089 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 137,530,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,603,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLJ stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,761,605 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,921,227 shares during the same period.