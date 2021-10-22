Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] Stock trading around $13.15 per share: What’s Next?

Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE: RPAI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.57%. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Kite Realty Group Shareholders and Retail Properties of America Stockholders Approve Merger.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG), a premier owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, and Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI), a first-class owner and operator of high-quality, open-air and mixed-use shopping centers, announced that KRG shareholders and RPAI stockholders approved all of the proposals necessary for the closing of the previously announced merger of RPAI into a subsidiary of KRG, with KRG continuing as the surviving public company.

At the special meeting of KRG shareholders, approximately 99.7% of the votes were cast for the approval of the issuance of common shares to RPAI stockholders in the merger, which represented approximately 88.0% of the outstanding shares of KRG common stock.

Over the last 12 months, RPAI stock rose by 136.94%. The one-year Retail Properties of America Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.73. The average equity rating for RPAI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.86 billion, with 213.81 million shares outstanding and 212.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, RPAI stock reached a trading volume of 52710607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPAI shares is $12.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPAI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Retail Properties of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Retail Properties of America Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retail Properties of America Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPAI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.11.

RPAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.57. With this latest performance, RPAI shares gained by 1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.07, while it was recorded at 13.47 for the last single week of trading, and 11.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Retail Properties of America Inc. Fundamentals:

RPAI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Retail Properties of America Inc. go to -4.49%.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,551 million, or 91.80% of RPAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPAI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,145,663, which is approximately -0.756% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,363,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $451.88 million in RPAI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $148.06 million in RPAI stock with ownership of nearly 0.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE:RPAI] by around 10,476,081 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 13,376,104 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 170,104,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,956,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPAI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,552,303 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,076,457 shares during the same period.