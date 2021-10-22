Raymond James lifts Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Energy Recovery Inc. [NASDAQ: ERII] closed the trading session at $18.85 on 10/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.50, while the highest price level was $19.80. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Energy Recovery’s Ultra PX(TM) to Support Greater Sustainability in Battery Manufacturing.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) announced an award to supply its Ultra PX™ energy recovery devices to support industrial wastewater treatment operations at a lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in China.

As the world continues to rely more on intermittent renewable electric generation and to electrify more industries such as transportation, the demand for energy storage technologies is growing in tandem. With Energy Recovery’s Ultra PX, manufacturing facilities – including lithium-ion battery manufacturers – can meet this rising demand while ensuring their operations are more cost-effective and sustainable.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.20 percent and weekly performance of -3.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 296.02K shares, ERII reached to a volume of 2980630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERII shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERII stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Energy Recovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Recovery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on ERII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Recovery Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERII in the course of the last twelve months was 44.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.00.

ERII stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, ERII shares dropped by -4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.09 for Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.93, while it was recorded at 19.59 for the last single week of trading, and 18.83 for the last 200 days.

Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.52 and a Gross Margin at +77.51. Energy Recovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.18.

Return on Total Capital for ERII is now 20.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.31. Additionally, ERII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] managed to generate an average of $122,162 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Energy Recovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Recovery Inc. go to 20.00%.

Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $549 million, or 59.30% of ERII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,507,298, which is approximately -4.873% of the company’s market cap and around 13.20% of the total institutional ownership; TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC., holding 3,106,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.55 million in ERII stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $44.08 million in ERII stock with ownership of nearly 0.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Recovery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Recovery Inc. [NASDAQ:ERII] by around 5,174,112 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 2,966,597 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 20,997,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,138,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERII stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,623,388 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 486,632 shares during the same period.