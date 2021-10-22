Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] Is Currently 7.84 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Radius Health Inc. [NASDAQ: RDUS] gained 7.84% or 1.41 points to close at $19.40 with a heavy trading volume of 2790054 shares. The company report on October 21, 2021 that CORRECTING and REPLACING — Radius Health to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Live Webcast on Monday, November 8, 2021.

In a release issued under the same headline yesterday, Oct. 20, by Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS), please note that the dial-in numbers were listed incorrectly. The correct dial-in numbers are (866) 323-7965 for domestic calls and (346) 406-0961 for international calls. The conference ID remains the same, 9322858. The corrected release appears below:.

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) announced that it will release its third quarter financial results on Monday, November 8, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a company update.

It opened the trading session at $17.75, the shares rose to $19.47 and dropped to $17.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RDUS points out that the company has recorded -7.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -62.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, RDUS reached to a volume of 2790054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDUS shares is $22.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Radius Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $22 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Radius Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on RDUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radius Health Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69.

Trading performance analysis for RDUS stock

Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.48. With this latest performance, RDUS shares gained by 58.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.21 for Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.58, while it was recorded at 16.78 for the last single week of trading, and 18.11 for the last 200 days.

Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.54 and a Gross Margin at +92.42. Radius Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.76.

Return on Total Capital for RDUS is now -58.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.05. Additionally, RDUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 202.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 127.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] managed to generate an average of -$352,284 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Radius Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radius Health Inc. go to 29.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]

There are presently around $949 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDUS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 7,970,176, which is approximately 0.2% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; BELLEVUE GROUP AG, holding 7,531,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.11 million in RDUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $90.39 million in RDUS stock with ownership of nearly 0.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Radius Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Radius Health Inc. [NASDAQ:RDUS] by around 1,848,982 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 2,264,763 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 44,784,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,898,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDUS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 423,369 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 628,406 shares during the same period.