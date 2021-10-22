Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] Stock trading around $145.36 per share: What’s Next?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE: DGX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.07%. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Supporting Employees’ Emotional Health During the Pandemic.

When it comes to the well-being of our employees, mental and emotional health are just as important as physical wellness. With the increased prevalence of mental health issues in connection with COVID-19,¹ Quest continues to invest in ensuring our employees and their families have the support they need.

Over the last 12 months, DGX stock rose by 18.34%. The one-year Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.1. The average equity rating for DGX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.75 billion, with 125.00 million shares outstanding and 113.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, DGX stock reached a trading volume of 2840906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DGX shares is $154.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DGX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for DGX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

DGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, DGX shares dropped by -4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.14 for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.36, while it was recorded at 144.83 for the last single week of trading, and 134.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Fundamentals:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

DGX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated go to -8.59%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,819 million, or 97.30% of DGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,081,720, which is approximately -1.55% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,818,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in DGX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $902.58 million in DGX stock with ownership of nearly 2.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

349 institutional holders increased their position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE:DGX] by around 8,617,036 shares. Additionally, 349 investors decreased positions by around 8,368,577 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 98,721,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,707,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGX stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,077,772 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 619,320 shares during the same period.