Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] Revenue clocked in at $452.88 million, up 16.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLPX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.81% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.04%. The company report on October 9, 2021 that OLAPLEX Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Initial Public Offering.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”) announced that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering of common stock fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 11,055,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $21.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The exercise of the over-allotment closed on October 8, 2021. The shares were offered by certain of OLAPLEX’s existing stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”). OLAPLEX did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholders.

OLAPLEX priced its initial public offering on September 29, 2021 and its shares of common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 30, 2021 under the symbol “OLPX.” The initial public offering of 73,700,000 shares closed on October 4, 2021.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.52 billion, with 648.12 million shares outstanding and 202.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, OLPX stock reached a trading volume of 4426505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olaplex Holdings Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.75.

OLPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.75, while it was recorded at 26.12 for the last single week of trading.

