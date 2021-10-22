Nucor Corporation [NUE] moved down -2.94: Why It’s Important

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] loss -2.94% on the last trading session, reaching $102.07 price per share at the time. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Nucor Reports Record Quarterly Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2021.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced record quarterly consolidated net earnings of $2.13 billion, or $7.28 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. By comparison, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $1.51 billion, or $5.04 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $193.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

In the first nine months of 2021, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $4.58 billion, or $15.34 per diluted share, compared with consolidated net earnings of $322.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2020.

Nucor Corporation represents 296.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.82 billion with the latest information. NUE stock price has been found in the range of $98.00 to $102.468.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, NUE reached a trading volume of 4456741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nucor Corporation [NUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $109.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $114, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on NUE stock. On April 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NUE shares from 56 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 4.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for NUE stock

Nucor Corporation [NUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, NUE shares gained by 5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.04 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.46, while it was recorded at 102.97 for the last single week of trading, and 88.66 for the last 200 days.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 34.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nucor Corporation [NUE]

There are presently around $24,106 million, or 82.30% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,335,594, which is approximately 1.802% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 28,209,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.42 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly 9.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

458 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 21,999,609 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 17,011,712 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 197,162,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,174,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,849,599 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,486,370 shares during the same period.