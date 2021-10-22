Northland Capital lifts LendingTree Inc. [TREE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

LendingTree Inc. [NASDAQ: TREE] plunged by -$0.5 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $153.37 during the day while it closed the day at $149.62. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Parents and Gen Zers Most Likely to Overspend on Halloween This Year.

New LendingTree Report Finds 75% of Americans Plan to Splurge on Candy, Pumpkins, Decorations and Costumes.

LendingTree asked over 2,000 Americans about their Halloween spending plans, including whether or not they think they’ll go into debt for Halloween-related expenses, if they plan to skip on spending money on the holiday this year due to the pandemic and what they plan to buy if they’re splurging.

LendingTree Inc. stock has also loss -1.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TREE stock has declined by -21.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.10% and lost -45.35% year-on date.

The market cap for TREE stock reached $1.96 billion, with 13.24 million shares outstanding and 11.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 247.36K shares, TREE reached a trading volume of 2555255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LendingTree Inc. [TREE]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for LendingTree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $315 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for LendingTree Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $360, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on TREE stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TREE shares from 280 to 330.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingTree Inc. is set at 5.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TREE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.54.

TREE stock trade performance evaluation

LendingTree Inc. [TREE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, TREE shares dropped by -2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.15 for LendingTree Inc. [TREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.99, while it was recorded at 151.92 for the last single week of trading, and 215.85 for the last 200 days.

LendingTree Inc. [TREE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LendingTree Inc. [TREE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.21 and a Gross Margin at +86.62. LendingTree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.48.

Return on Total Capital for TREE is now -0.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LendingTree Inc. [TREE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.41. Additionally, TREE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 192.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LendingTree Inc. [TREE] managed to generate an average of -$17,318 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.LendingTree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

LendingTree Inc. [TREE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,887 million, or 99.92% of TREE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TREE stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 1,309,917, which is approximately -9.224% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,235,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.79 million in TREE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $162.14 million in TREE stock with ownership of nearly 6.566% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LendingTree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in LendingTree Inc. [NASDAQ:TREE] by around 3,202,675 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 4,736,403 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 4,672,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,611,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TREE stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,078,376 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,456,413 shares during the same period.