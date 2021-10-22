Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] moved up 3.38: Why It’s Important

Northern Trust Corporation [NASDAQ: NTRS] jumped around 4.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $125.51 at the close of the session, up 3.38%. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Northern Trust Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Northern Trust Corporation has released its third quarter 2021 financial results. Results can be found on Northern Trust’s website at:.

https://www.northerntrust.com/about-us/investor-relations.

Northern Trust Corporation stock is now 34.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTRS Stock saw the intraday high of $125.66 and lowest of $121.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 123.18, which means current price is +42.30% above from all time high which was touched on 10/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 718.42K shares, NTRS reached a trading volume of 1641146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRS shares is $121.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Northern Trust Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Northern Trust Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $128, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on NTRS stock. On April 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NTRS shares from 89 to 106.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Trust Corporation is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.19.

How has NTRS stock performed recently?

Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.33. With this latest performance, NTRS shares gained by 20.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.92 for Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.34, while it was recorded at 121.76 for the last single week of trading, and 109.57 for the last 200 days.

Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Trust Corporation go to 14.72%.

Insider trade positions for Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]

There are presently around $21,599 million, or 83.50% of NTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,108,436, which is approximately 0.98% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,822,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in NTRS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.18 billion in NTRS stock with ownership of nearly -1.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

283 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Trust Corporation [NASDAQ:NTRS] by around 7,924,094 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 6,737,360 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 157,427,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,089,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTRS stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,440,248 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 959,702 shares during the same period.