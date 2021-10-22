MKM Partners lifts Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.79% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.52%. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Aurora Announces Sponsorship of ALUS’ New Acre Project to Fund Community Environmental Initiatives.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced a New Acre Project sponsorship to support ALUS. The commitment is intended to fund environmental programs in the communities where Aurora facilities are located.

Over the last 12 months, ACB stock rose by 51.96%. The one-year Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.68. The average equity rating for ACB stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.87 billion, with 197.84 million shares outstanding and 197.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, ACB stock reached a trading volume of 5671815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACB shares is $7.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACB stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $7.49 to $6.78. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

ACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 22.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.52 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.90, while it was recorded at 7.29 for the last single week of trading, and 8.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Cannabis Inc. Fundamentals:

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $250 million, or 20.26% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 11,741,122, which is approximately 115.173% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,846,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.09 million in ACB stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $13.42 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 54.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 11,452,991 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 3,114,896 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 19,409,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,977,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,486,815 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,066,940 shares during the same period.