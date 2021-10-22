Market cap of Shapeways Holdings Inc. [SHPW] reaches 573.36M – now what?

Shapeways Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SHPW] loss -11.54% or -1.25 points to close at $9.58 with a heavy trading volume of 5317985 shares. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Shapeways Introduces Otto™ Software-as-a-Service, Giving Manufacturers Free Access to Powerful 3D Printing Manufacturing Services.

– Purpose-built software platform accelerates shift to digital manufacturing.

– Automated, seamless production reduces risk and cost for high-mix, low-volume manufacturing.

It opened the trading session at $11.63, the shares rose to $12.81 and dropped to $8.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SHPW points out that the company has recorded -4.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -41.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 224.06K shares, SHPW reached to a volume of 5317985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shapeways Holdings Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for SHPW stock

Shapeways Holdings Inc. [SHPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.22. With this latest performance, SHPW shares dropped by -4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.08 for Shapeways Holdings Inc. [SHPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.37, while it was recorded at 8.49 for the last single week of trading, and 9.92 for the last 200 days.

Shapeways Holdings Inc. [SHPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SHPW is now -0.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shapeways Holdings Inc. [SHPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.37. Additionally, SHPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shapeways Holdings Inc. [SHPW] managed to generate an average of -$765,596 per employee.Shapeways Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Shapeways Holdings Inc. [SHPW]

There are presently around $97 million, or 48.50% of SHPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHPW stocks are: BERKLEY W R CORP with ownership of 989,660, which is approximately -6.238% of the company’s market cap and around 12.90% of the total institutional ownership; GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 810,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.76 million in SHPW stocks shares; and LINDEN ADVISORS LP, currently with $7.04 million in SHPW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Shapeways Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SHPW] by around 2,824,210 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,439,968 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,868,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,132,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHPW stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,208,228 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,083,706 shares during the same period.