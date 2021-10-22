Market cap of Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF] reaches 20.50B – now what?

Raymond James Financial Inc. [NYSE: RJF] jumped around 0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $101.73 at the close of the session, up 0.06%. The company report on October 22, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (“TriState Capital” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Raymond James Financial, Inc. (“Raymond James”) (NYSE: RJF). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TriState Capital shareholders will receive $6.00 in cash and 0.25 Raymond James shares for each TriState Capital share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $31.42 based upon Raymond James’s October 20, 2021 closing price of $101.67. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.1 billion.

Raymond James Financial Inc. stock is now 59.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RJF Stock saw the intraday high of $102.06 and lowest of $97.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 101.68, which means current price is +64.03% above from all time high which was touched on 10/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 781.44K shares, RJF reached a trading volume of 3237519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RJF shares is $159.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RJF stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Raymond James Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Raymond James Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $89 to $111, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on RJF stock. On January 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RJF shares from 82 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raymond James Financial Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for RJF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for RJF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.44.

How has RJF stock performed recently?

Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, RJF shares gained by 17.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RJF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.79 for Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.29, while it was recorded at 100.87 for the last single week of trading, and 85.17 for the last 200 days.

Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.67 and a Gross Margin at +95.32. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.97.

Return on Total Capital for RJF is now 3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 426.33. Additionally, RJF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF] managed to generate an average of $41,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

Earnings analysis for Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RJF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raymond James Financial Inc. go to 19.42%.

Insider trade positions for Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF]

There are presently around $16,406 million, or 79.30% of RJF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RJF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,046,206, which is approximately 0.553% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,601,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in RJF stocks shares; and TREDJE AP-FONDEN, currently with $1.02 billion in RJF stock with ownership of nearly 33.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raymond James Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Raymond James Financial Inc. [NYSE:RJF] by around 10,154,890 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 7,399,682 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 143,713,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,268,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RJF stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,319,109 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,173,561 shares during the same period.