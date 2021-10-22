Market cap of Honeywell International Inc. [HON] reaches 152.91B – now what?

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] traded at a high on 10/20/21, posting a 0.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $223.64. The company report on October 11, 2021 that Honeywell Forecast Shows Quick Rebound For Business Aviation As Flight Hours, Purchase Plans Grow.

– Business jet flight hours in 2021 are expected to be almost 50% higher than a year ago, and above pre-pandemic levels.

– 30th annual Global Business Aviation Outlook projects 7,400 new business jet deliveries over the next decade valued at $238 billion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1649663 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Honeywell International Inc. stands at 1.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.40%.

The market cap for HON stock reached $152.91 billion, with 693.80 million shares outstanding and 689.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, HON reached a trading volume of 1649663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Honeywell International Inc. [HON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $243.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $222 to $244. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $210, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 61.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has HON stock performed recently?

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, HON shares gained by 4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.17 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 222.88, while it was recorded at 221.07 for the last single week of trading, and 219.37 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.27 and a Gross Margin at +37.24. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.64.

Return on Total Capital for HON is now 16.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.27. Additionally, HON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] managed to generate an average of $46,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 12.57%.

Insider trade positions for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

There are presently around $117,422 million, or 76.80% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,017,241, which is approximately 0.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,762,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.89 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.77 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -0.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,035 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 21,280,503 shares. Additionally, 898 investors decreased positions by around 25,386,310 shares, while 356 investors held positions by with 478,381,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 525,047,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,329,179 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 1,039,923 shares during the same period.