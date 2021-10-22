Market cap of First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI] reaches 29.72M – now what?

First Wave BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: FWBI] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.96 at the close of the session, up 0.34%. The company report on October 21, 2021 that First Wave BioPharma Forms Steering Committee for Phase 2a PASSPORT Clinical Trial to Evaluate FW-ICI-AC in Cancer Patients with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Associated Colitis.

Committee members include globally renowned experts in medical oncology, immune checkpoint inhibitor therapeutics, gastrointestinal (GI) diseases and cancer immunotherapy-related GI complications.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ:FWBI), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced the initial members of the steering committee for PASSPORT, the Company’s Phase 2a clinical trial investigating FW-ICI-AC as a treatment for Grade 1 and Grade 2 colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients receiving treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). FW-ICI-AC is a proprietary oral immediate-release tablet formulation of niclosamide, a prescription small molecule with anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. stock is now -69.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FWBI Stock saw the intraday high of $3.12 and lowest of $2.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.30, which means current price is +13.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, FWBI reached a trading volume of 2527402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Wave BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, FWBI shares dropped by -15.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FWBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.77 for First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.40, while it was recorded at 2.86 for the last single week of trading, and 8.86 for the last 200 days.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FWBI is now -1,255.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3,274.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,305.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -299.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI] managed to generate an average of -$2,722,622 per employee.First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.80% of FWBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FWBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 292,409, which is approximately 171.887% of the company’s market cap and around 0.77% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 86,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in FWBI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in FWBI stock with ownership of nearly 68.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Wave BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in First Wave BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:FWBI] by around 286,225 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 27,589 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 263,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 577,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FWBI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,023 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 25,789 shares during the same period.